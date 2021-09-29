A Healthy Eating Plan Begets a Healthy Body and Mind

#healthy#eating #body #mind

“A healthy eating plan is as important to our mental health as it is to our physical well being” — Paul Ebeling

It is proven that the food that we eat has a direct correlation to the way we think and the decisions that we make. Without a proper plan, the mind cannot function properly enough and have the clarity to make the best choices. “We are what we eat” is a popular cliché that should not be taken lightly.

What we eat is digested and broken down into the building blocks that build and repair the brain, and improves the transfer of information from the neurotransmitters in the brain to the other parts of the body.

So, eat real food, stay away from foods containing and artificial sweeteners and additives, minimize how often you consume fast food or eliminate it, consume about 5 to 13 servings of vegetables a day, stay hydrated.

A healthy mind leads to a healthy body and a happier life!

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively