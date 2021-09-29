16.8 C
New York
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
spot_img
HomeLifestyleDining
LifestyleDiningHealth

A Healthy Eating Plan Begets a Healthy Body and Mind

By Paul Ebeling

#healthy#eating #body #mind

A healthy eating plan is as important to our mental health as it is to our physical well being” — Paul Ebeling

It is proven that the food that we eat has a direct correlation to the way we think and the decisions that we make. Without a proper plan, the mind cannot function properly enough and have the clarity to make the best choices. “We are what we eat” is a popular cliché that should not be taken lightly.

What we eat is digested and broken down into the building blocks that build and repair the brain, and improves the transfer of information from the neurotransmitters in the brain to the other parts of the body.

So, eat real food, stay away from foods containing and artificial sweeteners and additives, minimize how often you consume fast food or eliminate it, consume about 5 to 13 servings of vegetables a day, stay hydrated.

A healthy mind leads to a healthy body and a happier life!

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Previous articleChinese Crypto Holders Undeterred, are Buying More
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com