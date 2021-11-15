4.5 C
Altcoins: Credible says, “Most Altcoins Look Bullish”

By Paul Ebeling
Pseudonymous crypto analyst Credible told his 263,300 followers that XRP is currently taking it 1 markat a time and should see clear skies to new ATH once it breaches a HTF (high time frame) resistance.

“Once we manage to clear $1.70 on HTF, we are going to absolutely take off targeting new ATH… You can see here why this region, in general, is so significant.”

Credible also says most altcoins look Bullish despite the recent across-the-board correction.

“Downside limited from current levels. Most alts took big hits but ultimately were retesting key breakout levels and have maintained their bullish structure, leaving long [liquidation] wicks in their wake. This was just a shakeout and most of the damage is done in my opinion.”

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
