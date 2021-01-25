Afraid of COVID-19? Think Prevention

#COVID #prevention #fear #Ivermectin #VitaminD #FLCCC

Today, in the US, the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) is calling for widespread adoption of Ivermectin, both as a prophylactic and for the treatment of all phases of COVID-19.

Preliminary evidence suggest Ivermectin can be useful at all stages of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and its real strength appears to be as a preventive approach

Of 58 healthcare workers who took Ivermectin once a month for 4 months, just 4 (6.96%) came down with mild COVID-19 symptoms during the May through August 2020 trial period, compared to 44 of 60 health care workers (26.67%) who declined the medication

In August 2020, India’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh, added Ivermectin to its recommendations and distributed the drug for home care free of charge.

The Indian state of Bihar also started recommending Ivermectin, and by the end of Y 2020, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh had the lowest and 2nd-lowest COVID-19 fatality rates in all of India

A WHO-sponsored review suggests Ivermectin can reduce COVID-19 mortality by as much as 83%

When it comes to the treatment of COVID-19, many Western nations have been hobbled by the politicization of medicine.

Throughout Y 2020, MSM and many public health experts warned against the use of hydroxychloroquine, despite the fact that many practicing doctors praised its ability to save patients.

Many of them were silenced through online censorship. Some even lost their jobs for the “sin” of publicly sharing their successes with the drug.

A decades-old anti-parasitic drug that offers great hope is Ivermectin, but it too is being hushed up by MSM.

If you are afraid of catching the disease experts recommend 1st optimizing your vitamin D levels. As you need vitamin D for a wide variety of functions in your body in addition to optimizing your immune response.

And although Ivermectin is a relatively safe drug, it is still an unnatural synthetic chemical that can have side effects.

Vitamin D is something your body absolutely requires for optimal health, which is why experts encourage us to focus on vitamin D 1st.

Getting back to Ivermectin

Trial Site News reported that “Ten months into its battle with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, India is on track to become an unexpected warrior in the fight against this global pandemic. Although the densely-populated nation has four times the population of the US, India has less than half the U.S. COVID deaths.”

This drug makes a lot of sense in India since the vast majority of the population suffer with parasites as a result of largely contaminated municipal water supplies.

A 1-page summary of the clinical trial evidence for Ivermectin can be downloaded from the FLCCC website.

A more comprehensive review of trials data has been published in the journal Frontiers of Pharmacology.

A listing of all the Ivermectin trials done to date, with links to the published studies, can be found on c19Ivermectin.com.

It is worth noting that while the FLCCC is encouraging the use of Ivermectin as a prophylactic and early at-home treatment, they also have a more comprehensive early treatment protocol available, as well as an in-hospital protocol.

So, do yourself a favor, check it out, because living in fear is no way to live.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively, Do not be afraid.