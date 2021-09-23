20.9 C
New York
Thursday, September 23, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestmentsEducation
InvestmentsEducationFeatured

AAII Sentiment Survey

By Paul Ebeling

#sentiment #Bullish #bearish

The results from the latest AAII Sentiment Survey show a strong rebound in Bullish sentiment, and the number of investors describing their outlook for stocks as Neutral decreased significantly compared to last week’s results” — Paul Ebeling

This week’s results:

Bullish: 29.9%, up 7.4 points
Neutral: 30.9%, down 7.3 points
Bearish: 39.2%, down 0.1 points

Historical averages:

Bullish: 38.0%
Neutral: 31.5%
Bearish: 30.5%

At current marks, the 3 readings are within their typical historical ranges. Though pessimism remains near the upper end of its range. The breakpoint between typical and unusually high bearish readings is 40.1%.

The return to normalcy from the VirusCasedemic, monetary and fiscal stimulus and inflationary pressures are influencing individual investors’ outlook for stocks. Other factors include earnings, valuations and the Biden administration’s failing initiatives

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleChina, Evergrande and the Future
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com