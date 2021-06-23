A HeffX-LTN Top Mid-cap Pick

#HeffX #LTN #Top #pick

$CCK

“This packaging product leader is super for conservative investors and has solid Northside potential“– Paul Ebeling

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

It offers aluminum beverage cans and ends and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including 2 and 3 piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products.

CCK also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers comprising lid and closure variations.

I see Crown Holdings with solid continuing solid volume growth in North America through at least Y 2023 based on contractual customer commitments that will likely match the expected 15% increase in industry capacity in the next 18 months at least, while also opening up tactical pricing opportunities.

Shareholders are paid a small 0.80% dividend. My 1yr price target is 140 Vs the Street consensus target of 129.62, and Tuesday’s closing price of 100.41

Note: the PE/ratio is 19.41 and our Key technical indicators are flashing Very Bullish in here.

Crown Holdings will release its earnings for Q-2 ended 30 June 2021 after the close of trading on the NYSE on Monday, 19 July 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00a (EDT) Tuesday, 20 July 2021.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (630) 395-0194 or toll-free (888) 324-8108 and the access password is “packaging“. A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on 27 July 2021. The telephone numbers for the replay are (203) 369-3272 or toll free (800) 396-1242. A live webcast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company’s website, www.crowncork.com.

Have a positive day, Keep the Faith!