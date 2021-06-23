Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW): Stifel resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 90 price target. Shares trade in a 52-wk range of 38.36 – 76.22. The consensus price target is at 94.00.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG): Stifel resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 30 price target. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 20.39 to $32.43. Street analysts have a consensus price target of 33.83 for the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX): Stifel resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 61 price target. The stock has a consensus price target of 55.47.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) BofA Securities resumed coverage of the energy company with a Buy rating and raised the firm’s price target to 24 from 20. The consensus target is at 22.88. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 3.35 – 20.88.

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Raymond James started coverage with a Strong Buy rating and a 36 price target, while William Blair began coverage with an Outperform rating. The company recently came public with a direct listing at the end of May. Since then the shares have traded between 19.32 and 24.83.

