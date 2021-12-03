A Healthy Person with a Natural Immunity May Be a Happy Person

#COVID #vaccine #immunity #RNA #DNA #body

“Today’s commercial frontier is the biological realm and the human body“–Paul Ebeling

“Blue Ocean Strategy” is a business strategy that proposes creating a brand new market and dominating it, as opposed to trying to compete in an existing market

Today’s new commercial frontier is the human body, “body as a platform”

We are being ushered toward a life-time subscription to an artificial immunity service.

It is important to understand whether in the process of receiving experimental injections, our broad spectrum immunity gets compromised.

A few studies out recently show that it may be so, and more research is needed. And it is being done.

The Big Q: Curious?

The Big A: If you are curious about the technical detail of how the “alarm” gets turned off, this Scientific American article explains what kind of modifications are used in the mRNA vaccines in order to trick the body into letting the foreign mRNA in.

The article features 2 scientists: Karikó, senior vice president and head of RNA protein replacement therapies at BioNTech, and Dr. Weissman, a professor of vaccine research at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, who were awarded a $3-M Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences for their work.

The article says that “when foreign mRNA is injected into the body, it causes a strong immune response. But Karikó and Weissman figured out a way to how to modify the RNA to make it less inflammatory by substituting one DNA “letter” molecule for another.”

Here is how the researchers themselves explain the mechanism in a study called, “Suppression of RNA recognition by Toll-like receptors: the impact of nucleoside modification and the evolutionary origin of RNA.

DNA and RNA stimulate the mammalian innate immune system through activation of Toll-like receptors (TLRs) … We show that RNA signals through human TLR3, TLR7, and TLR8, but incorporation of modified nucleosides m5C, m6A, m5U, s2U, or pseudouridine ablates activity.”

I 1st learned about this in the mid-1980’s and have watched it evolve.

Unfortunately, it looks like COVID injections could be compromising our broad-spectrum innate immunity at least to some degree and somebody with a conscience should have studied it very thoroughly before injecting the product into billions of bodies. Because, despite what the proponents of the Fourth Industrial Revolution think of us, we are human beings, not commercial platforms, yet!

Next we will find that science has found a path to anti-aging by targeting the all of the diseases that cause it, The Fountain of Youth is just down the road.

Have a healthy, prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!