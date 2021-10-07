A Delusional Psychosis Has a Grip on the World

#COVID #fear #delusion #psychosis #sane #insane

“What appears to be a very real problem is mass insanity and cocooning caused by delusional fear of COVID-19″–Paul Ebeling

“All one’s neighbors are in the grip of some uncontrolled and uncontrollable fear. . . In lunatic asylums it is a well-known fact that patients are far more dangerous when suffering from fear than when moved by rage or hatred.”– Carl Jung

“It was not you who ate the idea, but the idea that ate you.” — Fyodor Dostoevsky

According to psychiatrist and medical legal expert Dr. Mark McDonald, the true public health crisis is not COVID-19 itself; rather, it’s the fear of the infection, which has “morphed and evolved into a form of mass delusional psychosis”

Many enter a state of hysteria when they see an unmasked person, even if they look perfectly healthy and clearly are not suffering from any kind of respiratory issue. This is a highly irrational state that has no basis in reality

Delusion is defined as believing something that does not conform with reality

There are serious concerns about the lasting effects this widespread insanity will have on children as they grow up. As 1 of the worst traumas children suffer as a result of all this fearmongering is the idea that they may kill their parents or grandparents simply by being around them

Treating the children’s trauma in therapy is not going to be enough, as parents and other adults are the ones creating the trauma by their own exaggerated fear response. To heal a generation of traumatized children, we must 1st address the psychosis of the adult population

We must also address the mass delusion for another reason, and that is because it is driving the sane and insane alike, toward a society devoid of all previous freedoms and civil liberties, and the corrupt individuals in charge will not voluntarily relinquish power once The People have given it to them.

Fear is never virtuous: Wearing a mask has become a way to demonstrate that you’re a “good person,” someone who cares about others, whereas not wearing a mask brands you as an inconsiderate jerk, if not a prospective mass murderer, simply by breathing.

The problem we now face is that the delusion has taken such hold that even if the mask mandates ended nationwide today, many would refuse to give up their masks, and they would not stop chastising those who do not wear them, either.

If you understand the technocratic agenda ( I have written about it in this column), then you know why that is. As, many private companies are part of the global technocratic alliance that is trying to eliminate our freedoms in order to enrich themselves, and they vow not to serve the no mask, no vaxx consumer.

Working to restore sanity: Healthy people should never wear masks, social distance or self-isolate. Not only are these strategies unhealthy from a physical standpoint, they also perpetuate the delusional psychosis gripping the nation and therefore must end.

We must embrace courage, truth, honesty and freedom, not just in our thoughts and words but also in our actions. As people cannot think logically when in a state of delusional psychosis, hence sharing information, facts, data and evidence tends to be ineffective except in cases where the person was acting out of peer pressure rather than a delusional belief.

So, stand firm and act in alignment with truth and objective reality, much like you would if you were a 1st responder faced with an accident victim who is responding hysterically to what you know is only a minor injury.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!