3 Reasons to Invest in Stem Cell Research

Stem cells have historically been considered a controversial topic. Because of this, many investors have remained hesitant about supporting stem cell research, preferring to shelve the ethical questions surrounding it and let federal policy decide when and where and what to fund in the stem cell arena instead. The truth, however, is that stem cells and stem cell research don’t have to be moral issues. Stem cells aren’t solely isolated from embryos, and research doesn’t always involve tough ethical decisions. Science now better understands that stem cells can be derived from multiple sources and used in a variety of ways, as well as for a variety of purposes. Take a look at three reasons why investing in stem cell research in 2021 could be a very good thing:

Stem Cell Research Can Be Profitable

Of course, the first reason to invest in stem cell research is its potential to render generous profit in the years to come. Unlike other questionable investment opportunities, stem cell research has staying power, promising benefit across the breadth of both human and animal health care. In addition to creating jobs and adding money to the economy, investing in stem cell research can help reduce state and federal health care burdens and increase profits by helping to develop new drugs and therapeutic treatments for countless degenerative conditions.

Stem Cell Research is Improving Lives

For the more altruistic-minded, investing in stem cell research is a way to change lives for the better. In just the past few decades, stem cell research has made great strides, moving from validating the use of stem cells via bone marrow transplants to treat blood-related cancers and disorders (the first stem cell therapy developed) to many other types of treatments, including those for other kinds of cancers, as well as autoimmune diseases, eye and heart issues, metabolic disorders, severe injuries and neural damage. Clinics like ThriveMD, for example, are using stem cells to treat many different kinds of degenerative problems, such as osteoarthritis and erectile dysfunction, vastly improving the lives of those with common, but still debilitating, problems.

Stem Cell Research is Growing

Finally, interest in stem cell research is growing. Indeed, most clinicians believe regenerative medicine (the field encompassing the use of stem cells to repair and replace damaged tissue within the body) will become the backbone of modern medicine. Rather than just treating symptoms, medicine is looking to treat the root cause of disease. It’s an exciting endeavor with implications that change the focus of future medical treatments and necessitate a complete overhaul of the healthcare system and how it approaches care. The result: continued research and continued improvements that will undoubtedly lead to life-changing — and profitable — results.