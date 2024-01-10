2 EV Stocks Poised for Growth in 2024 $FSK $RIVN

Identifying stocks with the potential to double or skyrocket within months is a daunting task. While quick gains are enticing, the wiser approach often involves investing in robust companies set for long-term growth. As we navigate the dynamic landscape of the stock market, the electric vehicle (EV) sector emerges as a promising frontier, despite its recent ups and downs. Let’s delve into two EV stocks—Rivian and Fisker—that could redefine their trajectories in 2024.

1. Rivian: Rising from Challenges

Rivian, not too long ago, stood as a risky bet in the EV arena. Production hiccups and escalating cash burn rates weighed down its stock value. Fast forward to 2023, and Rivian showcased resilience, producing 57,232 vehicles and achieving deliveries of over 50,122 units. The momentum continues into 2024, with the manufacturer’s Q4 production touching 17,541 vehicles.

The company’s recent partnership with AT&T signifies its growing commercial appeal beyond its initial association with Amazon. Furthermore, Rivian’s strategic initiatives, such as its leasing program, underscore management’s confidence in production capabilities. As the company prepares to break ground on its Georgia factory, anticipation builds around its next-generation R2 vehicles.

With 2024 earmarked as the year Rivian aims for gross profit positivity, its stock could be on the cusp of a significant upswing, backed by promising growth catalysts.

2. Fisker: Navigating Challenges

Fisker’s journey has been marked by investor skepticism, primarily concerning its financial disclosures and the 2023 decision to curtail production. However, the company closed 2023 on a positive note, witnessing a surge of over 300% in EV deliveries from Q3 to Q4.

A closer look reveals an opportunity: Fisker’s production of 10,142 Ocean SUVs in 2023 vastly outpaced its deliveries, indicating room for revenue growth. Addressing this gap hinges on Fisker’s ability to enhance its delivery infrastructure, a challenge the company acknowledges.

In a strategic move, Fisker unveiled plans to establish approximately 100 dealer locations across Europe and North America. This aggressive dealership strategy could be the linchpin for bolstering sales and instilling investor confidence.

Conclusion

The U.S. EV market, while brimming with potential, has encountered its share of obstacles, from economic uncertainties to competitive pricing dynamics. Nevertheless, both Rivian and Fisker present compelling growth narratives for 2024. As these companies navigate challenges and leverage growth opportunities, investors poised to capitalize on the EV sector’s evolution could witness substantial stock appreciation.

Shayne Heffernan