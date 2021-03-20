1st Day of Spring 2021, Celebrate!

By on

1st Day of Spring 2021, Celebrate!

#Spring #Equinox #celebrate

Celebrate the Vernal Equinox and the start of Spring” — Paul Ebeling

In Y 2021, the Spring Equinox occurs on Saturday, 20 March. This event marks the astronomical 1st Day of Spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the March equinox, aka vernal equinox; occurs when the Sun crosses the equator line, heading North, marking the start of Spring in the northern half of the globe. After this date, the Northern Hemisphere begins to be tilted more toward the Sun, resulting in increasing daylight hours and warming temperatures. 

In the Southern Hemisphere, it’s the opposite: the March equinox marks the start of Autumn, as the Southern Hemisphere begins to be tilted away from the Sun.

On the equinox, the length of day and night is nearly equal in all parts of the world. So, with the equinox, enjoy the increasing sunlight hours, with earlier Sunrises and later Sunsets.

Many cultures celebrate Spring festivals, like Easter and Passover.

Have a healthy, happy weekend, Keep the Faith!

  #celebrate, #days, #Easter, #equinox, #nights, #Passover, #spring

1st Day of Spring 2021, Celebrate! added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Continuing US Jobless Claims Hit 17-Yr Lows
  2. S&P 500 Marks Best Weekly Gainer Since 1974 on President Trump’s ‘Big Bang’ Fed Lending Program