1st Day of Spring 2021, Celebrate!

#Spring #Equinox #celebrate

“Celebrate the Vernal Equinox and the start of Spring” — Paul Ebeling

In Y 2021, the Spring Equinox occurs on Saturday, 20 March. This event marks the astronomical 1st Day of Spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the March equinox, aka vernal equinox; occurs when the Sun crosses the equator line, heading North, marking the start of Spring in the northern half of the globe. After this date, the Northern Hemisphere begins to be tilted more toward the Sun, resulting in increasing daylight hours and warming temperatures.

In the Southern Hemisphere, it’s the opposite: the March equinox marks the start of Autumn, as the Southern Hemisphere begins to be tilted away from the Sun.

On the equinox, the length of day and night is nearly equal in all parts of the world. So, with the equinox, enjoy the increasing sunlight hours, with earlier Sunrises and later Sunsets.

Many cultures celebrate Spring festivals, like Easter and Passover.

Have a healthy, happy weekend, Keep the Faith!