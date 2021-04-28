$1,000,000 Kentucky Derby Challenge

Chalkline has again partnered with TwinSpires, the official betting partner of the Kentucky Derby, to power the TwinSpires $1,000,000 Kentucky Derby Freeplay Challenge for the third year in a row.

The Twinspires Freeplay Challenge celebrates the 147th Run for the Roses, giving racing fans a chance to play along by answering 15 questions about this year’s event. Questions include:

The 2021 TwinSpires $1,000,000 Kentucky Derby Freeplay Challenge powered by Chalkline

Which horse will win?

What will be the winning time?

How much will the winning margin be?

Difference in lengths from first to final place?

Plus, four tightly-projected head-to-head matchups.

The TwinSpires Kentucky Derby Challenge is free to enter for US residents over 21 years of age.

Visit the TwinSpires site to enter the contest.

Daniel Kustelski, CEO of Chalkline, said, “The Kentucky Derby is the biggest event of the year for many sports fans, bettors and gaming enthusiasts. Chalkline is thrilled to power the TwinSpires Kentucky Derby Challenge for a third consecutive year and continue a tradition of delivering an exciting chance for racing fans to win big.”

Betting on this year’s Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve opens on Friday, April 30. TwinSpires is offering new players a $200 bonus if they sign up with the code GET200.

About Chalkline

Chalkline is North America’s leading independent provider of freeplay and real money games for operators and media companies. Chalkline’s BettorGames platform delivers personalized, localized games at scale, focusing on state-level conversions and measurably engaging sports fans for both media companies and operator clients. Chalkline’s proprietary BettorBI product automates acquisition and retention campaigns at scale and clients have access to robust developer tools. With offices in Nashville, London and Johannesburg, Chalkline delivered 8,000+ unique games in 2020 to over 5,000,000 players globally. To learn more, visit chalklinesports.com.

About TwinSpires

TwinSpires is the Churchill Downs-owned industry-leading online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and casino and the official wagering partner of the Kentucky Derby.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have seven retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.