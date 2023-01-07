Yes Yes Yes 2023 Magic Millions Yearling Sale at the Gold Coast

The Champion 3YO Colt of his generation, Yes Yes Yes is the fastest horse from the flourishing Encosta de Lago sireline and the 2023 Magic Millions Yearling Sale at the Gold Coast starting on January 10 will feature a stellar selection of his first crop yearlings.

A naturally precocious two year-old, Yes Yes Yes was up and running early winning two of his first three starts in December and then the Group II ATC Todman Stakes (1200m) in record time before training on at three.

Yes Yes Yes only raced three times as a three year-old, but those runs were close seconds in the Group II ATC Run to the Rose and Group I ATC Golden Rose before he delivered his career defining performance to beat the best older sprinters in the world to win the $14million The Everest (1200m).

He clocked a course record breaking 1:07.32 in beating Santa Ana Lane, Trekking, Nature Strip, Pierata and Classique Legend.

A grand-son of Coolmore’s legendary champion sire Encosta de Lago, Yes Yes Yes has a pedigree that mixes Classic quality through his dam sire Fantastic Light with a lightning-fast Australian female family.

Click here to see his full draft of 28 with some pedigree highlights to follow including: a half-sister to stakes-placed Italia Belle and Hey Mighty from G1 winner Pear Tart; half-sister to dual G2 winner Yes Baby Yes from Exabelle; a colt (first foal) of SW Savacool (NZ); colt from SW Parriwi; colt from SW Tina Melina; half-sister to SW Theanswermyfriend from Blowin in the Wind (IRE); half-sister to G2 placed Direct from Upfront (USA); half-brother to stakes-placed Princess Pierro from Caesar’s Princess; first foal of Excellent Magic (GB), a full sister to G3 winner and Cox Plate place-getter Folkswood.