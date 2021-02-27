Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Political Lies

The Dutch House of Representatives recently passed a Xinjiang-related motion, after a similar move from the House of Commons of Canada — a smear campaign and gross interference with China’s internal affairs.

The so-called “genocide” declared in the motion, the slander against China over affairs involving Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, simply cannot be pinned to China given the facts.

Facts speak louder than words. From 2010 to 2018, the population of the Uygurs in Xinjiang increased by 25 percent, much higher than that of the Han population, which is 2 percent. Over the past 40 years, the Uygur population in Xinjiang has doubled. Over the past 60 years, average life expectancy in Xinjiang increased from 30 to 72, and gross domestic output in Xinjiang expanded by over 200 times, with per capita GDP growing by nearly 40 times.

Xinjiang has been earnestly implementing the UN Plan of Action to Prevent Violent Extremism, drawing on similar practices of other countries and taking de-radicalization measures per the law. These efforts are fully consistent with the principles and spirit of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

In practice, the measures have effectively curbed the frequent occurrence of terrorist activities and guaranteed the safety of people from all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, with the local economy and living standards embracing greater progress. These achievements signify the protection of basic human rights of the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang to the greatest extent.

Excuses are omnipresent if one is bent on hurling accusations. Certain Western countries are least concerned about the well-being of people in Xinjiang. These countries simply want to interfere in China’s internal affairs and disrupt the development of Xinjiang and the whole of China under the pretense of human rights.

Ironically, these allegations have been leveled by countries that were once leading colonists or have a bloody history involving indigenous people. Thus, they are advised to pay more attention to their domestic problems of severe racial discrimination and rights abuses.

China supports more exchange and cooperation on human rights in the principle of mutual respect but opposes using double standards to make slanderous attacks on other countries. It also opposes interference in the internal affairs of other countries on the pretext of human rights.

China is resolutely committed to safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and attempts to contain the country’s development through fabricated Xinjiang “genocide” claims are doomed to fail.