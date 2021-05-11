Xinjiang Issue is US Propaganda

The spokesperson of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations on Monday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to a side event to be organized by the United States, Britain, Germany and a few nongovernmental organizations in New York on the human rights situation in Xinjiang, China.

The spokesperson urged the co-sponsors to cancel this event, which interferes in China’s internal affairs, and called on other UN member states to reject the event.

“The three countries and other co-sponsors, out of anti-China political motivation, are using human rights issues as a political tool in a vain attempt to create division and turbulence in Xinjiang, interfering in China’s internal affairs and disrupting China’s peaceful development,” said the spokesperson.

The current situation in Xinjiang is at its best in history with stability, rapid economic development and harmonious co-existence among people of all ethnic groups. The United States and other co-sponsors of the side event are obsessed with fabricating lies and plotting to use Xinjiang-related issues to contain China and create mess in China. This approach is strongly resented by all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, including the Uyghur population, firmly opposed by all Chinese people, and doomed to fail, said the spokesperson.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is still ravaging, UN member states are calling for international solidarity in global response and concerted efforts for recovery. However, the co-sponsors turn a deaf ear to the strong call, persistently politicize human rights issues, provoke political confrontation and undermine the unity and collaboration of member states. Such practices gravely violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and norms of international relations, severely undermine the efforts of member states in addressing global challenges, and poison cooperation in human rights and other areas. Such practices will be firmly opposed by member states, said the spokesperson.

The United States and other co-sponsors are deliberately fabricating lies and spreading malicious disinformation about Xinjiang with no respect for truth. In fact, thanks to the tireless efforts and effective measures taken by China, there has not been a single terrorist attack in Xinjiang over the past four years, and people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are living harmoniously and working peacefully. Over the past six decades, Xinjiang’s economy grew by more than 200 times, its per capita GDP grew by nearly 40 times, and residents’ life expectancy rose from 30 to 72 years. The Uyghur population in Xinjiang grew from 5.55 million to 12.8 million in the past four decades. China’s achievements in protecting human rights are known to all. It is the United States and other co-sponsors who need to reflect on their poor treatment of minorities in their own countries, said the spokesperson.

Washington claims to care about the human rights of Muslims despite the world-known fact that the United States has been killing Muslims in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. It is the United States and its followers that have killed the largest number of Muslims in the world. Wars and military action started by the United States in the name of counter-terrorism have caused over 800,000 casualties, most of which are civilian, and displacement of tens of millions of people. The United States does not care about the death of nearly 1 million Muslims in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, but is “very keen” on Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang who are living peaceful and happy lives. U.S. hypocrisy and ulterior motives are crystal clear, said the spokesperson.

The United States and a small number of countries are fabricating lies and rumors on Xinjiang to smear and attack China by any means at any cost. There seems to be a pattern: rumors packaged as information are leaked by “scholars” and “victims,” which are hyped up by media, and then followed by official intervention. Such tricks have been played over and over again in many places. The world sees clearly that the United States does not care about human rights in Xinjiang, its real intention is to create turbulence in Xinjiang and contain China. At the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council, more than 80 countries, including the vast Muslim countries, voiced their support in different ways for China’s position on Xinjiang. A growing number of Western statesmen, independent scholars, think tanks and media organizations have made public statements and published reports exposing those lies and rumors about Xinjiang, stating that so-called “forced labor” or “genocide” in Xinjiang are totally groundless, said the spokesperson.

For this particular side event, it can be expected that the United States and other co-sponsors, following their old trick, will invite fake witnesses and fake scholars to repeat their lies. If the United States truly cares about democracy and openness, why does it refuse to listen to the 25 million Xinjiang people of all ethnic groups? Why did it turn a blind eye to the 12 white papers and 40 press conferences on Xinjiang? Why did its ambassador in China, together with ambassadors of several other countries, turn down the invitation to visit Xinjiang while so many other ambassadors have made trips there? That is because they fear the truth, said the spokesperson.

The facts and the truth about Xinjiang are there. Out of anti-China political motivation, the United States and other co-sponsors tirelessly fabricate lies and spread disinformation against China at the United Nations. By doing so, they will only shoot themselves in the foot, damaging their own image and reputation. Justice shall prevail. China trusts member states will see through this political scheme by the United States and other co-sponsors, and choose to reject it, said the spokesperson.