WW3: Israel Confirms Direct Attacks on Iran to Thwart Nuclear Weapons Program

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
TEL AVIV, Israel – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has broken Israel’s traditional silence on its military operations against Iran, acknowledging on Thursday that the country is directly attacking the Islamic Republic and making every effort to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Facing reporter questions about why Israel was focusing on Iran’s proxies like Hamas, Netanyahu declared, “Who says we are not attacking Iran? We are attacking.” This marks a significant shift in policy, as Israel rarely confirms such operations publicly.

The Prime Minister’s statement comes amid heightened tensions following the October 7 Hamas attack near Gaza, in which Israel claims Iran played a role. The subsequent Israeli retaliation against Gaza has been devastating, with ongoing casualties exceeding 24,000.

Netanyahu reiterated his belief that Iran poses an existential threat to Israel, stating, “Imagine not what Iran can do to us, to destroy us.” He insisted that any peace agreement with Hamas must grant Israel absolute security control over Gaza.

Iran has vehemently denied involvement in the October attack, calling such accusations “politically motivated.” However, Israel and the US view Iran as a major destabilizing force in the region, supporting militant groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

While acknowledging past covert operations against Iran, Netanyahu’s confirmation of ongoing direct attacks marks a stark escalation in the already volatile Middle Eastern conflict. His stance also underscores Israel’s unwavering commitment to preventing Iran from attaining nuclear capabilities, a concern shared by the US and other Western nations.

With tensions at an all-time high, the world watches closely as Israel’s direct targeting of Iran and its proxies in the region threatens to further destabilize the already fragile peace.

Key Points:

  • Netanyahu confirms ongoing direct attacks on Iran.
  • Israel justifies offensive based on claims of Iranian involvement in October attack and threat to its security.
  • Iran denies accusations and views Israeli actions as aggression.
  • Escalation raises concerns of wider regional conflict.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

