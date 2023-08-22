Wootton Bassett a Star at Arqana Deauville

The first Australian bred yearlings by Wootton Bassett will be offered here in 2024 and at the Arqana Deauville Yearling Sale this week he was the leading sire by aggregate with 24 yearlings selling for €8,385,000 highlighted by his colt from Magic America that sold for €1million.

Consigned by Coulonces, the star Wootton Bassett colt from Magic America was bought by Japanese investor Yoshito Yahagi, who said, “I was interested in buying a yearling by Wootton Bassett, as I think he has the ability to succeed in Japan as a sire. I was on my final bid for this colt.”

A half-brother to stakes-winner Look Around, the colt is from Group III winning High Yield mare Magic America, who was also second in a Group I Prix Morny.

MV Magnier and White Birch Farm bought Wootton Bassett colts from Holy Roman Empress and White Satin Dancer for €800,000 and €720,000, while his top priced filly at the sale from Group III winner Marbre Rose was bought by Al Shaqab Racing for €675,000.

Wootton Bassett has sired eight stakes-winners this year, four of them two year-old stakes-winners headed by his Group I winning colt Bucanero Fuerte.

His progeny at Deauville were bought by the likes of Godolphin, Jean-Claude Rouget, David Menusier, Avenue Bloodstock, Mandore International, Broadhurst Agency, David Redvers, etc.

He has covered 359 mares in his first two seasons in Australia and returns this year at a fee of $93,500.

Shayne Heffernan