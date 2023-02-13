Wirex join forces with Visa: Expanding services to APAC

A leading crypto payments platform, Wirex, has announced a long-term strategic global partnership with Visa. This includes joining Visa in APAC and the UK, which will allow Wirex to directly issue crypto-enabled debit and prepaid cards in over 40 countries.

Wirex and Visa have agreed to expand their collaboration in key markets such as APAC, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. Wirex’s Visa membership enables it to offer new innovative products for using cryptocurrency in everyday life, improve user experience, and pilot new blockchain initiatives.

New Milestone for Wirex

The announcement marks yet another milestone for the London-based company, which has over 5 million customers. Even though United Kingdom is Wirex’s largest customer base, yet the company is rapidly expanding in APAC after being named a finalist for the SFF Global Fintech Awards at the Singapore Fintech Festival in November last year. It is hoped that this collaboration will continue to assist them in enabling everyone to gain access to the benefits of cryptocurrency.

Moreover, the announcement builds on the existing relationship between the two companies. Wirex was the first company in the world to develop a crypto-enabled card in 2015, allowing users to buy, hold, exchange, and sell multiple traditional and cryptocurrencies, and spend them at over eighty million Visa-accepted locations. Customers get real-time POS conversion, exclusive interbank and OTC exchange rates, free international ATM withdrawals, no monthly fees, free fiat-to-fiat exchanges, and up to 8% Cryptoback™ rewards on every purchase.

Wirex APAC Regional Managing Director Svyatoslav Garal stated “It’s fantastic to strengthen our relationship with Visa, who have been instrumental in bridging the traditional and digital economies. Visa’s demonstrated commitment to safety, security, and innovation will aid us in the development of a next-generation app and card.”

Visa’s Head of Digital Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Matt Wood, commented: “By connecting digital currencies with our network of banks and merchants, Visa hopes to provide more payment options to consumers. Wirex is expanding their focus on Asia Pacific, making it simple and seamless for people to spend their crypto balance at the region’s millions of merchants that accept Visa.”

To expand its services and roll out their card program globally, Wirex will continue to collaborate with Visa. Wirex will announce another significant partnership for card issuance in Australia in the coming weeks.

Wirex

Wirex is a global digital payment platform and regulated institution that has established new ground rules in the digital payments industry. In 2015, the company created the world’s first crypto-enabled payment card, which allows users to spend both crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was founded in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev with the goal of making the digital economy accessible to all. Wirex is uniquely positioned to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions, with over five million customers and rapid expansion into new territories, including the United States. To reflect the metaverse’s growth, the company has continued to expand their offering into the CeFi and DeFi sectors throughout 2021.

Source:| wirexapp.com |

