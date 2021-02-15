Winter Weather Blankets the US

#Winter

Snow and Ice blanketed large parts of the US Sunday canceling flights, making driving dangerous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where Snow and Sleet are expected overnight.

“Typically, we just don’t have quite this much cold air in place that far South,” said a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

The storm has prompted officials in Houston, where temperatures were in the 70’s earlier last wk, to advise residents to prepare for power outages and hazardous roads that could be similar to those experienced in the wake of a Category 5 hurricane.

As rain fell Sunday in the Houston area, the temperature hung near freezing. “This rain will be transitioning over to just freezing rain, sleet and snow during the overnight through early morning hours tomorrow,” said the National Weather Service

Significant ice and up to 12 inches of snow were expected across parts of the southern Plains into Monday.

The Dallas area had a covering of snow Sunday morning and as much as 6 ins was forecast.

Have a healthy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!

