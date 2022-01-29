#wine #red #white

“There is no rule about how long wine lasts once the bottle has been opened, as it depends on the type of wine and how it is stored“– Paul Ebeling

In general, table wines, which are your typical non-sparkling reds and whites, last about 5 days after opened. Fortified wines, like Port or Sherry, can last a few wks or even months after opened.

The Reds: If re-corked and stored in a cool, dark place, red wine should last 5 days after iopened. Wines with more tannins, which are the bitter compounds from the grape skins, seeds, and stems and the wood barrels, are more protected against oxygen and tend to last longer. So light red wines with fewer tannins, like Pinot Noir, won’t last as long as rich reds with more tannins, like Shiraz.

If you cannot find a cool, dark place to store red wine, it’s better to place the wine in the refrigerator rather than let it sit out. In temperatures of 70F and above, red wine will go bad faster.

The Whites: If re-corked and stored in the refrigerator, light white wine should last between five and seven days. The wine may lose some of its flavors as it begins to oxidize, but it will still be drinkable for up to a wk, do not expect the full fruity flavors.

Full-Bodied White Wine: If re-corked and stored in the refrigerator, full-bodied white wine should last 5 days after opened. White wines, like Chardonnay and Muscat, are likely to oxidize quickly because they are exposed to more oxygen during the aging process.

If you drink a lot of white wine, you might want to consider purchasing a vacuum wine stopper that will ensure an airtight seal on the bottle to keep wine fresh for longer.

Note: consuming spoiled wine will harm you. While it may be a bad experience for your tastebuds, spoiled wine is basically just vinegar so it is not toxic to consume. Cook with it!

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively