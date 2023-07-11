Win Big with the July Trading Competition! 100,000 USDT Reward Pool!

Embrace the summer with XT.COM’s Futures Trading Competition! Grab your share of the lavish prize pool worth 100,000 USDT! Enjoy exclusive benefits by claiming 100% cashback rewards! Bring your friends along for even more fun!

⏰Event Duration: July 11 – July 24, 2023 (UTC)

🎁 Activity 1: Deposit and Trade to Receive Guaranteed Cashback

By depositing and transferring a net amount of ≥ 100 USDT to a XT futures account and completing any futures trade of ≥ 20 USDT, the first 500 users will receive a deposit cashback ranging between 10% to 100% with a maximum reward of 500 USDT in trial funds during this campaign. If you miss out on this cashback reward, XT will randomly select lucky users for a trial fund reward of an amount between 1 to 20 USDT.

🎁 Activity 2: Join the Futures Trading Competition to Win a Share of the 100,000 USDT Prize Pool

Both new and existing users who execute any futures trades will be rewarded based on their cumulative trading volume and ranked as follows:

Trading Volume Ranking Rewards（USDT） 1 30% of the Prize Pool 2 20% of the Prize Pool 3 10% of the Prize Pool 4~10 30% of the prize pool based on the proportional share of trading volume 11~30 10% of the prize pool based on the proportional share of trading volume

The 100,000 USDT prize pool is determined by the number of users participating in the event.

Here is the breakdown:

If there are 200~500 participating users, a 20,000 USDT prize pool is unlocked.

If there are 501~1000 participating users, a 40,000 USDT prize pool is unlocked.

If there are more than 1000 participating users, a 100,000 USDT prize pool is unlocked.

Notes: