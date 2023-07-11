Win Big with the July Trading Competition! 100,000 USDT Reward Pool!

Embrace the summer with XT.COM’s Futures Trading Competition! Grab your share of the lavish prize pool worth 100,000 USDT! Enjoy exclusive benefits by claiming 100% cashback rewards! Bring your friends along for even more fun!
⏰Event Duration: July 11 – July 24, 2023 (UTC)
Join Now!!!
🎁 Activity 1: Deposit and Trade to Receive Guaranteed Cashback
By depositing and transferring a net amount of ≥ 100 USDT to a XT futures account and completing any futures trade of ≥ 20 USDT, the first 500 users will receive a deposit cashback ranging between 10% to 100% with a maximum reward of 500 USDT in trial funds during this campaign. If you miss out on this cashback reward, XT will randomly select lucky users for a trial fund reward of an amount between 1 to 20 USDT.
🎁 Activity 2: Join the Futures Trading Competition to Win a Share of the 100,000 USDT Prize Pool
Both new and existing users who execute any futures trades will be rewarded based on their cumulative trading volume and ranked as follows:
|Trading Volume Ranking
|Rewards（USDT）
|1
|30% of the Prize Pool
|2
|20% of the Prize Pool
|3
|10% of the Prize Pool
|4~10
|30% of the prize pool based on the proportional share of trading volume
|11~30
|10% of the prize pool based on the proportional share of trading volume
The 100,000 USDT prize pool is determined by the number of users participating in the event.
Here is the breakdown:
- If there are 200~500 participating users, a 20,000 USDT prize pool is unlocked.
- If there are 501~1000 participating users, a 40,000 USDT prize pool is unlocked.
- If there are more than 1000 participating users, a 100,000 USDT prize pool is unlocked.
Notes:
- Rewards will be distributed to the user’s account within 7 working days after the campaign ends.
- Users can participate in both activities simultaneously.
- Only on-chain deposits or incoming transfers are accepted for this event. Internal transfers, red packets, or any other forms of deposits are excluded. The rewards earned from this event can not be combined with rewards from other similar events.
- Only users who have signed up are eligible to participate. (Click here to sign up) Users who have not signed up will not be able to receive rewards.
- The prize pool includes one or more of the following: locked XT tokens, trial funds, USDT, and fee deduction vouchers. The amount issued and converted to XT tokens is based on 30% of the user’s daily spot and futures trading fees and will be unlocked within T+1 days.
- Cheating involving duplicate or fraudulent accounts or any other form of cheating is prohibited. Those who have been verified for cheating will not receive any rewards. We reserve the right to disqualify those using improper means to obtain these activity rewards.
- XT.COM reserves the right to the final interpretation of the campaign rules.