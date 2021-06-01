Win a Lamborghini at the Bitcoin 2021 Conference

Sportsbet.io, the world’s leading crypto sportsbook, is bringing fun, fast and fair action to the largest Bitcoin event in history by giving away a 2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Convertible to one lucky delegate at the Bitcoin 2021.

Sportsbet.io is once again raising the game at the highly anticipated conference, which will take place at the Mana Wynwood in Miami from June 3-5, 2021.

Win A Free Lambo At Bitcoin 2021

For a chance to win the Lambo – worth around $274,250 USD or approximately 6.86 BTC – delegates simply need to snap a photo of themselves next to the Lambo and submit it using this online form to gain five entries to the sweepstakes draw.

Justin Le Broque, Head of Marketing at Sportsbet.io, said:

“Sportsbet.io is all about fun, fast and fair gaming, and you don’t get much faster than a Lamborghini – so we thought we’d give one away at Bitcoin 2021. It’s our way of saying thank you for all the support we’ve received from the Bitcoin community over the years. We are so excited for what is set to be the biggest gathering of Bitcoiners in history and we can’t wait to meet old friends and new in Miami next month.”

Conference attendees have an opportunity to increase their chances with up to four extra entries by uploading photos of themselves with the car to Instagram @sportsbet.io and Twitter @sportsbetio with hashtag #sportsbetlambo. The lucky new Lambo owner will be announced at the convention after-party on June 5.

David Bailey, CEO, BTC, Inc. said:

“We’ve built Bitcoin 2021 to bring together the best companies in the space and celebrate Bitcoin on a scale never seen before. Sportsbet.io is the leader in the Bitcoin-powered sports betting landscape, one of the earliest and most popular applications for Bitcoin. We couldn’t be more excited to provide our 12,000+ attendees with the chance to win the Sportsbet.io Lamborghini at our event.”

Bitcoin evangelist and “What Bitcoin Did” podcaster Peter McCormack will host the Sportsbet.io Lambo giveaway, and will also be speaking at the conference.

No. 1 Crypto Sportsbook

Sportsbet.io is the number one crypto-focused sportsbook, offering bets on thousands of markets across all major sports. Players can deposit, wager and withdraw with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and other cryptocurrencies.

Sportsbet.io is a proud partner of four top soccer teams: Arsenal FC, Southampton FC, and Watford FC in the English Premier League, and CF Flamengo in Brazil. The Lamboprize is open to attendees of the Bitcoin 2021 Conference who are legal residents of the 50 US states, D.C., or Canada (excluding Quebec). You must be 21 or older to enter.

Entry Requirements

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Void where prohibited. Open to attendees of the Bitcoin 2021 Conference who are legal residents of the 50 United States, D.C., or Canada (excl. QC), 21+. Sweepstakes begin at 8:30 AM ET on 06/03/2021 and end at 2:59 PM ET on 06/05/2021. One prize available, ARV: $274,250.00 USD. Odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received. Participation is subject to the Official Rules.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of the Coingaming Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading Bitcoin sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players the ultimate fun, fast, and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of English Premier League team, Southampton FC, and official betting partner of Arsenal FC, Sportsbet.io provide an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.