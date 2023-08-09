Securities need to be on the KXCO blockchain because it can offer a number of benefits over traditional methods of trading and settlement.

Here are some of the benefits of using KXCO blockchain for securities:

Security: Blockchain is a secure and tamper-proof ledger, which means that securities are safe from fraud and manipulation.

Overall, blockchain can offer a number of benefits for the trading and settlement of securities. It can make the process more secure, transparent, efficient, cost-effective, and accessible. As a result, it is likely that securities will increasingly move to the blockchain in the future.

Here are some additional benefits of using KXCO blockchain for securities:

Speed: Blockchain can speed up the trading and settlement process, which can improve liquidity and reduce risk.

It is possible that all securities trading will be done on blockchain in the future. Blockchain offers a number of benefits for the trading and settlement of securities, including security, transparency, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility. As these benefits become more widely known and adopted, it is likely that more and more securities will be traded on blockchain.

Shayne Heffernan