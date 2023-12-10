Why It’s Time to Stop Taking Your Phone to Bed

Sunday, December 10, 2023
by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
The modern world is tethered to technology, and our phones are often our constant companions. But this constant connection can negatively impact our well-being, especially at bedtime. Here’s why it’s time to break the habit of taking your phone to bed:

1. Disrupted Sleep:

The blue light emitted from phones suppresses the production of melatonin, a hormone essential for sleep. Exposure to blue light before bed can disrupt your sleep cycle, making it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep.

2. Poor Sleep Quality:

The constant notifications, emails, and texts on your phone can stimulate your brain and keep you alert, even if you’re lying in bed with your eyes closed. This lack of deep sleep can lead to fatigue, decreased productivity, and impaired cognitive function.

3. Increased Stress:

Checking social media or work emails right before bed can increase anxiety and stress levels. This can further exacerbate sleep problems and create a negative association with bedtime, making it harder to relax and unwind.

4. Eye Strain:

Staring at your phone’s screen in the dark can strain your eyes and lead to headaches, dry eyes, and blurry vision.

5. Decreased Quality Time:

Bringing your phone to bed can rob you of valuable time for relaxation and connection with your partner or loved ones. This can negatively impact your relationships and overall well-being.

Here are some tips for breaking the habit of taking your phone to bed:

  • Charge your phone outside your bedroom: This will remove the temptation to check your phone during the night.
  • Set a “no phone zone” in your bedroom: Create an environment that is conducive to sleep by removing distractions like your phone, laptop, and TV.
  • Read a book: Reading before bed can help you relax and unwind, preparing you for a good night’s sleep.
  • Take a relaxing bath or listen to calming music: Create a relaxing bedtime routine that doesn’t involve technology.
  • Invest in an alarm clock: Instead of relying on your phone’s alarm, use a traditional alarm clock to avoid the temptation to check your phone in the morning.
  • Talk to your partner or loved ones: Let them know that you’re trying to break the habit of taking your phone to bed and ask for their support.

By taking steps to reduce your screen time before bed, you can improve your sleep quality, reduce stress, and create a more peaceful and relaxing environment for yourself and those around you. Remember, a good night’s sleep is essential for your physical and mental health. So, put down your phone, prioritize your sleep, and reap the benefits of a well-rested mind and body.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

