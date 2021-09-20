Why Could ETH Surpass BTC? What To Expect Now?

Non-Fungible Token (NFT) 69.3 million USD or for more than 38,000 Ethereum. Unlike Bitcoins, whose price grew due to Initial Public Offering OF of the United States’ biggest and famous crypto traders, Ethereum was declared to have many technological developments that raised excitement levels among the crypto traders.

First, the famous “Berlin Update” rolled out on the value of the Ethereum that worked an update to reduce the Ethereum gas prices or, in other words,s decreased transaction fees. Second, the beginning of the smart contract protocol known as “Uniswap V3”””” in May 2021 was expected to increase Ethereum’sEthereum’sEthereum’sEthereum’s trading.

Ethereum and Decentralized Finance (Defi)

Price developments regarding Etherum are not predictable, yet Decentralized Finance (Defi) industry can influence the price developments. Decentralized Finance (Defi) widely resorted to mediators between the trading parties in a financial transaction process. For example, Copnmibase wallets have increased value during the past few years, including other major examples such as Money Lender Dharma, Market Protocol Compound, and others. It is much more relevant to say that Etheruem’s future is strongly tied with the Decentralized Finance (Defi) industry. Necessarily, Ethereum relies on Decentralized Finance (Defi) industry, which means that if Decentralized Finance (Defi) works well, Ethereum will also improve.

Non-Fungible Token and Ethereum:

Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is a well-known application of Ethreum and grew up to ten-fold from 2018 to 2020 than is shown in the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market cap worldwide. As an important blockchain asset, NFT works as a unique code linked with a digital file, differentiating the original from the other copies. Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is much important in crypto art even though many other areas, such as gaming, collectibles, and others, where NFT are sold.

Conclusion:

Ethereum slipped by 13.87% at the end of the week (September 13th, 20201). It also showed a 22.50% reversing breakout compared to the previous week as the Ethereum ended the week at USD 3,403.80. Later, Ethereum showed a mixed momentum from the beginning of the week as it rose to $3,973.27 before hitting the reverse. During the same week, Tuesday remained intraweek low at $3,009.00.

However, consecutive four red days in the same week, Ethereum showed a fallback through the 23.6% of FIB before ending the relevant week at USD 3,400.

Those who want to invest in Ethereum might face a consistent fall; however, the upcoming weeks and months are unpredictable, and Ethereum can keep pace as it had earlier before.

