Why Bitcoin was Created

“The root problem with conventional currency is all the trust that’s required to make it work. The central bank must be trusted not to debase the currency, but the history of fiat currencies is full of breaches of that trust.” – Satoshi Nakamoto

The post 1971 debt based fiat currency system requires trust at all levels. In other words, it’s all a game of confidence with a pre assumption that all debts will be paid off at the end, which is never the case. The need to trust central banks to not inflate the monetary base can be attributed to fiat money lacking a scarce anchor element. Not only that, but users of money need to also trust the issuing authorities and organizations to transact with the money freely.

This trust has breached multiple times in history, with the Global Financial Crisis of 08/09 being the most severe of the examples. Bitcoin was created to be a decentralized digital form of money that does not require a trust element for transacting and custody. Additionally, it cannot be debased as the monetary policy and supply issuance schedule is open source, verifiable, and audited every 10 minutes, in real time.

The motivation behind the bitcoin’s inception can be easily understood from this perspective and becomes even more clear by looking at the genesis block of the bitcoin blockchain. Inscribed into the first block is a reference that reads “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on the brink of second bailout for banks”. Satoshi Nakamoto has managed to engineer scarcity into a digital form, and with natural selection having played roles in historical adoptions of different forms of money, the future is looking very bright.