Tuesday, December 5, 2023
What We Know from Decades of UFO Government Investigations

by John Heffernan
Unidentified flying objects (UFOs), commonly referred to as flying saucers or extraterrestrial spacecraft, have been a subject of fascination and speculation for decades. While sightings of UFOs have been reported throughout history, it wasn’t until the mid-20th century that governments began to take a more formal interest in these phenomena.

In 1947, the United States Air Force (USAF) established Project Blue Book, a program to investigate UFO reports. Over the next two decades, Project Blue Book documented thousands of UFO sightings, but the vast majority of these cases were ultimately attributed to natural phenomena, misidentifications, or hoaxes.

In 1969, Project Blue Book was officially discontinued, with the USAF concluding that there was no evidence of extraterrestrial life visiting Earth. However, the interest in UFOs did not wane. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, there were a number of high-profile UFO cases, including the Roswell Incident and the Rendlesham Forest UFO sightings.

In 2007, the USAF opened the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), a program to study UFOs that could pose a potential threat to national security. AATIP was reportedly active for five years and collected a significant amount of data on UFO sightings.

In 2020, the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released a report on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), the new official term for UFOs. The report acknowledged that UAPs are a real phenomenon, but it did not provide any definitive explanation for what they are.

In 2021, the U.S. Congress established the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) to further investigate UAPs. The UAPTF is tasked with collecting data on UAPs, assessing their potential threats to national security, and developing strategies for detecting and identifying UAPs.

What do we know about UFOs from decades of government investigations?

Despite decades of government investigations, there is still no consensus on what UFOs are. However, we do know a few things:

  • UFOs are real. They have been observed by people all over the world, including trained military personnel.
  • UFOs can exhibit unusual flight characteristics, such as hovering, changing speed or direction instantaneously, and disappearing into thin air.
  • UFOs have been seen in a variety of shapes and sizes, from small, disc-shaped objects to large, triangular crafts.

What do we not know about UFOs?

The big question remains: What are UFOs? Are they extraterrestrial spacecraft, secret government aircraft, or something else entirely? We simply don’t know yet.

What is the future of UFO investigations?

The UAPTF is currently in the early stages of its investigation. It is possible that the task force will eventually be able to provide some definitive answers about UFOs. However, it is also possible that the mystery of UFOs will remain unsolved for many years to come.

Conclusion

UFOs are a fascinating and enduring mystery. While we have learned a lot about UFOs in recent years, there is still much more that we don’t know. The UAPTF is likely to play a key role in unraveling the mystery of UFOs, but it is important to be patient and to keep an open mind.

John Heffernan is a BSc Economist with Honors. Currently working as an Analyst at KXCO, and has contributed on equities and Crypto at Live Trading News.

