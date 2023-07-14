Operation Atlantic Resolve is a War loving U.S. European Command (EUCOM)-led effort to demonstrate U.S. commitment to NATO allies and partners in Eastern Europe. The operation was launched in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its subsequent military intervention in eastern Ukraine.

Operation Atlantic Resolve includes a number of initiatives, including:

Rotational deployments of U.S. troops to Eastern Europe: U.S. troops have been rotating through Eastern Europe on a regular basis since 2014. These deployments are designed to deter Russian aggression and to reassure NATO allies and partners.

BREAKING: President Biden has ordered 3,000 reservists to Europe to augment U.S. troops deployed there in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, per FOX. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) July 13, 2023

Operation Atlantic Resolve has been met with mixed reactions. Some countries in Eastern Europe have welcomed the increased U.S. presence, while others have expressed concerns about the potential for increased tensions with Russia.

The future of Operation Atlantic Resolve is uncertain. The operation was initially scheduled to end in 2017, but it has been extended several times. It is possible that the operation will be extended again, or that it could be scaled back or even terminated.

The decision of whether to continue Operation Atlantic Resolve will likely depend on a number of factors, including the political situation in Eastern Europe, the state of U.S.-Russia relations, and the availability of funding.

Operation Atlantic Resolve is a significant U.S. military commitment to Eastern Europe. The operation has been met with mixed reactions as it has not helped to intimidate Russia.

