What is DeFi?



DeFi stands for Decentralized Finance, Decentralized finance is a form of finance that does not rely on central financial institutions such as brokerages, exchanges, or banks, and instead utilizes revolutionary smart contracts on blockchains, the most common being Ethereum.

TheLucky.Club is a DeFi project that has just launched

The funds deposited are converted to TLC stablecoins pegged to the USD.

TLC farming is a new way to generate passive income on your crypto assets by becoming a part of a business which actually makes profit from its operations, our Fintech.

The asset value of your crypto is used to fund transactions across a range of platforms, then you participate directly in in a huge range of income streams including Brokerage, Margin, Spreads, our proprietary A/B Book trading algorithm and a range of other income derived in the World’s largest single market, trading. Gaming and Ecommerce are also in the works.

The global foreign exchange (forex) market saw an average daily turnover of approximately 5.1 trillion U.S. dollars.

That number does not include the Crypto market or the Stock market, the numbers are in the 10s of Trillions and this is your chance to be part of it, without the risk of trading, just participating in a service provider. Our Farming model is closely related to a model called automated market maker (AMM). It typically involves liquidity providers (LPs) and liquidity pools.

As you can imagine, there can be many layers of complexity to this trading, brokerage spreads, margin, leverage that are all working hard within our ecosystem to generate a return for you.

How does DeFi work?



DeFi lending is collateral-based, meaning in order to take out a loan, a user needs to put up collateral – often ether, the token that powers Ethereum. That means users don’t give out their identity or associated credit score to take out a loan, which is how normal, non-DeFi loans operate.



Using Bitcoin DeFi to generate passive income



One of the ways to generate passive income with Crypto is to utilize a DeFi platform to lend and earn interest with Crypto that would otherwise just be sitting around. It works like this: convert your crypto into Ether or directly into Dai (a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar) and put it in a platform where you could lend it out and receive loan back with interest.



What does the future hold for Bitcoin DeFi?



Right now, more Bitcoin than ever before is being sent over to Ethereum; nearly $1 billion worth, as of September 2020. This is undoubtedly due to the rise of DeFi. As the scene has grown in popularity, so have the methods of making Bitcoin run on such platforms.



Companies in the space are reporting record amounts of Bitcoin being converted into ERC-20 tokens.



As long as DeFi is popular, we will continue to see new companies work in this space to provide quick, easy and cheap ways to help Bitcoin work on DeFi platforms.