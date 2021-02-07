Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV blockchain, today announces the official launch of the world’s first Bitcoin SV-focused massive open online course (MOOC), produced in partnership with Saxion University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands and its dedicated Saxion Blockchain Institute in the Research Group Blockchain.

The first online course to launch, ‘What is Bitcoin and why does it matter?’, is available from February 5 to September 1, and offers an introduction to Bitcoin as a technology – covering its system, network, protocol, blockchain and digital currency. The courses, including all assessments, are offered free of charge and are available through Saxion University to anyone, anywhere in the world, interested in learning about Bitcoin.

‘What is Bitcoin and why does it matter?’ is the first of four planned MOOCs to be produced in partnership between Bitcoin Association and Saxion University, with future courses set to build on the knowledge gained in previous courses, part of a progressive curriculum that will steadily move into more technically advanced content.

Learners can progress through the lessons in their own time and at their own pace. At the conclusion of each course, participants will be invited to take an assessment to demonstrate their proficiency in the subject matter, with a Saxion University course certificate available upon successful completion.

The series of MOOCs will be taught with a focus on Bitcoin SV (Satoshi Vision), a restoration of the original Bitcoin protocol prescribed by creator Satoshi Nakamoto. As Satoshi envisioned, the Bitcoin SV network scales unbounded, facilitating high transaction throughput for minimal fees (the median cost to send a transaction on the Bitcoin SV network in 2020 was less than 1/100 of a U.S. cent) and enabling a host of enterprise data functionalities unique to its blockchain.

To find out more and enrol in ‘What is Bitcoin and why does it matter?’, visit: https://mooc.saxion.nl/courses/course-v1:SAXION+BC1+2021/about

Speaking on today’s announcement, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, commented:

“Education is a core element of the work we do at Bitcoin Association. After too many years of misinformation about Bitcoin, we are committed to helping students and business professionals better understand that Bitcoin is not meant to be a digital gold store of value; it is both a more efficient systems for Internet payments and a global data protocol. The Bitcoin SV network is demonstrating what is possible with a blockchain that can scale unbounded and facilitate huge volumes of low-fee payment and data transactions, with a host of innovative business applications beginning to emerge from a cross-section of industries. With today’s launch of the first online course with Saxion University, we’re making learning about Bitcoin easier and more accessible than ever before, to help train the next wave of blockchain innovators and disruptors.”

Also commenting, Dr Jan Veuger, Professor of Blockchain at Saxion University of Applied Sciences, said:

“At the Saxion Blockchain Institute, we aim to teach interdisciplinary skills for the advancement of blockchain technology. With the massive open online courses that we are developing, which are focused on Bitcoin’s original protocol and Bitcoin SV, we want to ensure that everyone – be they students, professionals or otherwise – has access to the best blockchain education to help develop the next wave of innovation using Satoshi Nakamoto’s design for Bitcoin. This collaboration is special because this is one of the elemental disruptions in the financial world.”

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem – enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others – working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world’s single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.

About Saxion University of Applied Sciences

Saxion University of Applied Sciences is one of the largest institutions of higher education in the Netherlands, with close to 27,000 students. The university has a rich history – tracing its roots back to 1875 – and has come to be recognised as an important centre of expertise at a regional, national and global level.

About Saxion Blockchain Institute in the Research Group Blockchain

The Saxion Blockchain Institute conducts interdisciplinary research focused on the application of blockchain technology, including issues and industries that blockchain can be applied to, the conditions required for success, as well as the impact on organisations that implement blockchain-based solutions.