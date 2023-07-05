What are Bitcoin Perpetual Futures?

Bitcoin perpetual futures are a type of derivative financial instrument that allows traders to speculate on the price movements of Bitcoin without actually owning the underlying asset. Perpetual futures contracts are similar to traditional futures contracts, but they do not have an expiration date. This means that traders can hold their positions for as long as they want, without worrying about settling the contract on a specific date.

Perpetual futures contracts are traded on cryptocurrency exchanges, and they are typically priced in USDT (Tether), a stablecoin that is pegged to the US dollar. The price of a Bitcoin perpetual futures contract is typically very close to the spot price of Bitcoin, which is the price at which Bitcoin is currently trading on cryptocurrency exchanges.

There are a few advantages to trading Bitcoin perpetual futures. First, perpetual futures contracts offer traders more flexibility than traditional futures contracts. Traders can hold their positions for as long as they want, without worrying about settling the contract on a specific date. This can be useful for traders who are looking to take a long-term view on the price of Bitcoin.

Second, perpetual futures contracts are typically more liquid than traditional futures contracts. This means that there is more trading volume, which can make it easier for traders to enter and exit positions.

Third, perpetual futures contracts offer traders the ability to use leverage. Leverage allows traders to magnify their profits or losses using a relatively small amount of capital. This can be a great way to increase profits, but it also increases the risk of losses.

However, there are also some risks associated with trading Bitcoin perpetual futures. First, perpetual futures contracts are not regulated by any financial authority. This means that there is no guarantee that traders will be able to recover their losses if the exchange goes bankrupt or if there is a cyberattack.

Second, perpetual futures contracts are a relatively new product, and there is not as much historical data available as there is for traditional futures contracts. This can make it more difficult for traders to make informed trading decisions.

Third, perpetual futures contracts are subject to market volatility. This means that the price of Bitcoin perpetual futures contracts can fluctuate wildly, and traders could lose money if they are not careful.

Overall, Bitcoin perpetual futures can be a useful tool for traders who are looking to speculate on the price of Bitcoin. However, it is important to understand the risks involved before you start trading.

Here are some additional things to keep in mind when trading Bitcoin perpetual futures:

There are many different exchanges that offer Bitcoin perpetual futures trading. It is important to choose an exchange that is reputable and has a good reputation.

Set stop-loss orders. A stop-loss order is a type of order that automatically sells your position if the price of Bitcoin moves against you by a certain amount. This can help you limit your losses if you make a mistake.

Use a margin calculator. A margin calculator can help you determine how much money you need to deposit to open a Bitcoin perpetual futures position. This can help you avoid margin calls, which can occur if the price of Bitcoin moves against you and your account balance falls below the margin requirement.

Do your research. Before you start trading, it is important to do your research and understand the risks involved. You should also understand the different trading strategies that are available.

By following these tips, you can help reduce your risk and improve your chances of success when trading Bitcoin perpetual futures.

Shayne Heffernan