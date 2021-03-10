Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
Most emerging Asian shares rose Wednesday, taking positive cues from a recovery in US and Chinese equities as falling bond yields eased concerns about surging inflation and the outlook for global economic recovery brightened.
China’s blue-chip shares closed higher Wednesday though the gains were capped by investor concerns of Beijing’s policy tightening as the economy recovers.
The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.66% higher, led by a 2.63% jump in its healthcare sub-index and a 1.94% gainer in the consumer staples sector.
The Shanghai Composite index closed -0.05% to 3,357.74.
Japanese shares were little changed Wednesday.
The Nikkei index closed + 0.03% to close at 29,036.56, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.11% at 1,919.74.
Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.8% to 6,714.10, reversing the session’s gains of as much as 0.5%.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9%, with Air New Zealand gaining the most with a 3.5% rise.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 10 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:44am EST
|167.80
|+0.17
|+0.10%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:59am EST
|348.79
|+4.59
|+1.33%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:12am EST
|1,778.85
|+11.11
|+0.63%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|29,036.56
|+8.62
|+0.03%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|28,907.52
|+134.29
|+0.47%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:49am EST
|6,947.20
|-53.20
|-0.76%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|2,958.12
|-18.00
|-0.60%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:28am EST
|1,570.39
|+19.80
|+1.28%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,264.68
|+65.03
|+1.05%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|9 Mar 2021
|6,808.32
|+41.49
|+0.61%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,357.74
|-1.55
|-0.05%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:28am EST
|51,199.44
|+173.96
|+0.34%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|9 Mar 2021
|1,639.83
|+15.05
|+0.93%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|8 Mar 2021
|382.15
|-4.31
|-1.12%
