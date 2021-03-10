Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Most emerging Asian shares rose Wednesday, taking positive cues from a recovery in US and Chinese equities as falling bond yields eased concerns about surging inflation and the outlook for global economic recovery brightened.

China’s blue-chip shares closed higher Wednesday though the gains were capped by investor concerns of Beijing’s policy tightening as the economy recovers.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.66% higher, led by a 2.63% jump in its healthcare sub-index and a 1.94% gainer in the consumer staples sector.

The Shanghai Composite index closed -0.05% to 3,357.74.

Japanese shares were little changed Wednesday.

The Nikkei index closed + 0.03% to close at 29,036.56, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.11% at 1,919.74.

Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.8% to 6,714.10, reversing the session’s gains of as much as 0.5%. 

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9%, with Air New Zealand gaining the most with a 3.5% rise.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 10 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:44am EST167.80+0.17+0.10%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:59am EST348.79+4.59+1.33%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:12am EST1,778.85+11.11+0.63%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST29,036.56+8.62+0.03%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST28,907.52+134.29+0.47%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:49am EST6,947.20-53.20-0.76%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST2,958.12-18.00-0.60%
.SETISET Composite Index4:28am EST1,570.39+19.80+1.28%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,264.68+65.03+1.05%
.PSIPSE Composite Index9 Mar 20216,808.32+41.49+0.61%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,357.74-1.55-0.05%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:28am EST51,199.44+173.96+0.34%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI9 Mar 20211,639.83+15.05+0.93%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index8 Mar 2021382.15-4.31-1.12%

