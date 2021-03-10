Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Most emerging Asian shares rose Wednesday, taking positive cues from a recovery in US and Chinese equities as falling bond yields eased concerns about surging inflation and the outlook for global economic recovery brightened.

China’s blue-chip shares closed higher Wednesday though the gains were capped by investor concerns of Beijing’s policy tightening as the economy recovers.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.66% higher, led by a 2.63% jump in its healthcare sub-index and a 1.94% gainer in the consumer staples sector.

The Shanghai Composite index closed -0.05% to 3,357.74.

Japanese shares were little changed Wednesday.

The Nikkei index closed + 0.03% to close at 29,036.56, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.11% at 1,919.74.

Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.8% to 6,714.10, reversing the session’s gains of as much as 0.5%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9%, with Air New Zealand gaining the most with a 3.5% rise.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 10 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:44am EST 167.80 +0.17 +0.10% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:59am EST 348.79 +4.59 +1.33% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:12am EST 1,778.85 +11.11 +0.63% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 29,036.56 +8.62 +0.03% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 28,907.52 +134.29 +0.47% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:49am EST 6,947.20 -53.20 -0.76% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 2,958.12 -18.00 -0.60% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:28am EST 1,570.39 +19.80 +1.28% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,264.68 +65.03 +1.05% .PSI PSE Composite Index 9 Mar 2021 6,808.32 +41.49 +0.61% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,357.74 -1.55 -0.05% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:28am EST 51,199.44 +173.96 +0.34% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 9 Mar 2021 1,639.83 +15.05 +0.93% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 8 Mar 2021 382.15 -4.31 -1.12%

