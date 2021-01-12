We Have Entered the Matrix

“The Matrix is everywhere. It is all around us. Even now, in this very room. You can see it when you look out your window or when you turn on your television. You can feel it when you go to work… when you go to church… when you pay your taxes. It is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth.” Morpheus the Matrix.

Increasingly so this does seem to be the case, ignore the Politics the sides the divisions and look deeper at the very construct of Society and Humanity.

We now live in a world where Governments, without the express authorization of the people, have overreached their boundaries in an extraordinary manner.

2021 and people are some people are being told how many people can visit their home, where they can move around their own country, how much cash you are allowed to have, the limitations are mind-boggling and Governments greed for power is insatiable.

What do all men with power want? More power. The Oracle, The Matrix

As we enter 2021 Corporations, American Corporations are deciding what the World can see on the Internet, who is allowed a voice, who can use services like banking, email and ecommerce.

Those corporations will track your behavior, will monitor your screen-time and delete you if you do not fit within their Matrix, this is a terrifying level of power to be with non-elected individuals in what we are told are “Democratic” Countries.

Much like the Matrix we are being pushed to work from home, to “plug in” to the world via and internet Controlled by those same American Corporations, they have even successfully captured all our communications with friends, family and colleagues.

The majority of global communications now occur through medium controlled and manipulated by a 3rd party, freedom is being snatched from us bit by bit in the name of various causes of the day.