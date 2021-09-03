Watching Cardano Make Our Marks

#crypto #blockchain #dApps

$ADA

“Cardano marked All-Time Highs as Smart Contract Functionality Launches on Testnet” — Paul Ebeling

The Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) blockchain saw its native token’s price breach the all-important resistance 3 mark early Thursday.

At the time of writing, ADA was trading at 3.00 after gaining 4.41% over the last 24-hours and around 20% over the last 7 days.

Leading up to the breakout in price was the successful launch of smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain’s testnet.

The testnet is a version of the blockchain network that is used to test and experiment with new functionalities before it is implemented on the mainnet, or the actual network.

After smart contract functionality is successfully implemented on Cardano, the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain will be on par with platforms like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) that already support the creation and use of decentralized applications (dApps).

Aside from the upcoming network upgrades, another Bullish catalyst for the cryptocurrency in recent wks has been the massive inflow of funds from institutional investors.

Over the past 7 days, weekly inflows to Cardano investment products exceeded a record $10-M. The wk before, it led inflows to crypto products even as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum saw outflows of $24-M

Have a happy, healthy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!