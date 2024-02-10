Friday, February 9, 2024
Warren Buffett Top 3 Stocks $APPL $BAC $AXP

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Warren Buffett Top 3 Stocks: Insights into the Oracle’s Portfolio Strategy

For nearly six decades, Warren Buffett, the renowned CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), has been captivating Wall Street with his astute investment prowess. Under his leadership since the mid-1960s, Berkshire Hathaway’s Class A shares (BRK.A) have delivered an astounding gain of over 4,760,000%. Such remarkable returns have rightfully earned Buffett the title of the Oracle of Omaha and have cemented his status as one of the most influential figures in the world of investing.

Beyond his impressive track record, what sets Warren Buffett apart is his willingness to share invaluable insights into the U.S. economy and investing philosophy. Buffett’s principles, outlined in numerous books and annual shareholder letters, emphasize the importance of investing in quality businesses with durable competitive advantages and holding them for the long term.

While Warren Buffett‘s investing philosophy is well-known, one often overlooked aspect of Berkshire Hathaway’s success is its commitment to portfolio concentration. Buffett, along with his trusted lieutenants Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, adheres to a strategy of focusing the majority of Berkshire’s capital on their highest-conviction ideas. This concentrated approach has played a significant role in driving Berkshire’s impressive long-term performance.

As of September 30, 2023, Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio includes stakes in 49 stocks, but a staggering 64% of its invested assets, totaling $236.1 billion, are concentrated in just three iconic companies:

  1. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL): $170.2 billion (45.9% of invested assets)
    • Apple stands as Berkshire Hathaway’s largest holding, comprising nearly 46% of its invested assets. Buffett’s affinity for Apple is evident in the substantial stake Berkshire has accumulated in the tech giant. Key factors driving Buffett’s confidence in Apple include its strong brand, relentless innovation, and shareholder-friendly capital-return program. With a loyal customer base and a focus on services, Apple continues to be a cornerstone of Berkshire’s portfolio.
  2. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC): $34.6 billion (9.3% of invested assets)
    • Bank of America, a leading money-center bank, represents Berkshire’s second-largest holding. Buffett’s deep understanding of the financial sector and his belief in the cyclical nature of banks underpin Berkshire’s sizable investment in Bank of America. As interest rates rise and technology drives efficiencies, Bank of America is poised to benefit from its interest-rate sensitivity and digital transformation initiatives.
  3. American Express (NYSE: AXP): $31.3 billion (8.4% of invested assets)
    • Rounding out the top three holdings is American Express, a renowned credit-services provider. Buffett’s affinity for financial stocks and cyclical businesses is exemplified by Berkshire’s enduring investment in American Express. With a strong payment processing business and a focus on affluent clientele, American Express continues to deliver value to Berkshire’s shareholders through its resilient business model and robust dividend payments.

Despite the diverse nature of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio, these three stocks collectively command a significant portion of its invested assets, underscoring Buffett’s conviction in their long-term prospects.

As investors seek to emulate Buffett’s success, they would do well to heed his principles of investing in high-quality businesses with enduring competitive advantages and holding them with unwavering patience. While Buffett’s top three stocks may evolve over time, the underlying philosophy of disciplined investing and portfolio concentration remains a timeless strategy for wealth creation.

By embracing Buffett’s wisdom and partnering with a trusted firm like Knightsbridge, investors can navigate market uncertainties and build resilient portfolios designed for long-term success. As Berkshire Hathaway continues to thrive under Buffett’s leadership, investors can draw inspiration from his enduring legacy and commitment to excellence in investing.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

