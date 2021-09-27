Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$ACHC $BEAM $CHUY $DVAX $OPEN

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 27 September, as follows:

Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC): UBS started coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and an 81 price target. The Wall Street consensus price target is at 73.62. The last trade for Friday printed 65.15/share.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM): Stifel resumed coverage on this biotech with a Buy rating while raising the price target on the shares to 120 from 85. The consensus target is at 128.57.

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY): Jefferies upgraded the popular Mexican food restaurant chain to Buy from Hold and lifted the price target to 41 from 36. The consensus target is at 37.83.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:DVAX): Goldman Sachs raised the target price on the Buy-rated shares to 22 from 18. The consensus target is at 21.75

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN): Citigroup resumed coverage with a Buy rating and also lifted the target price for the shares to 40 from 34. The consensus target is at 31.20.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!