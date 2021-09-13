Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 13 September, as follows:

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY): The analyst says that strong earnings bring value investors into Best Buy. Shares are trading at 13.49 pre-market Monday in NY, and the consensus price target is 130.12.

Genius Sports Ltd. (NASDAQ:GENI): BRiley Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 32 price target. That compares with the 30.71 consensus target. The stock has traded between 9.80 – 25.18 over the past yr.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN): Needham started coverage with a Buy rating and a 75 price target. That compares with a 76.72 consensus target and Friday’s close at 44.61.

