22.5 C
New York
Monday, September 13, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$BBY $GENI $RUN

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 13 September, as follows:

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY): The analyst says that strong earnings bring value investors into Best Buy. Shares are trading at 13.49 pre-market Monday in NY, and the consensus price target is 130.12.

Genius Sports Ltd. (NASDAQ:GENI): BRiley Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 32 price target. That compares with the 30.71 consensus target. The stock has traded between 9.80 – 25.18 over the past yr.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN): Needham started coverage with a Buy rating and a 75 price target. That compares with a 76.72 consensus target and Friday’s close at 44.61.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleThe 8% Increase in the Producer Price Index Proves Inflation is Here to Stay
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com