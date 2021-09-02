17.3 C
New York
Thursday, September 2, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$ADS $AMBA $ELY $ROKU $SPSC

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 2 September, as follows:

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS): BofA Securities raised the shares to Buy from Neutral and have a 121 price target. The stock has a consensus price objective of 126.13.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA): Stifel reiterated its Buy rating on the stock and lifted the price objective to 145 from 140. The consensus price objective is at 133. 

Callaway Golf Inc. (NYSE:ELY): Berenberg reiterated its Buy rating on the popular golf club company’s stock and lifted the price target to 40 from 38. That compares with the s$39.75 consensus target.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU): This stock is coming out of a trough. Shares closed at 352.40 Wednesday, and have a consensus price target of 470.67.

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC): Benchmark reiterated a Buy rating on the shares and boosted the target price to 150 from 120. That compares with a consensus target of 130.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleAsia-Pacific Markets Mostly Higher
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com