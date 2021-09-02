Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$ADS $AMBA $ELY $ROKU $SPSC

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 2 September, as follows:

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS): BofA Securities raised the shares to Buy from Neutral and have a 121 price target. The stock has a consensus price objective of 126.13.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA): Stifel reiterated its Buy rating on the stock and lifted the price objective to 145 from 140. The consensus price objective is at 133.

Callaway Golf Inc. (NYSE:ELY): Berenberg reiterated its Buy rating on the popular golf club company’s stock and lifted the price target to 40 from 38. That compares with the s$39.75 consensus target.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU): This stock is coming out of a trough. Shares closed at 352.40 Wednesday, and have a consensus price target of 470.67.

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC): Benchmark reiterated a Buy rating on the shares and boosted the target price to 150 from 120. That compares with a consensus target of 130.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!