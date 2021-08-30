22.4 C
Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

$PLAY $DECK $CARS $GPS $PTON

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 30 August, as follows:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY): Truist’s upgrade to Buy from Hold came with a 54 price target. The shares have a consensus price target of 52.22.

Decker’s Outdoors Corp. (NASDAQ:DECK)the maker of Hoka One One is 1 of the hottest retailers in the world. Shares closed Friday at 423.25 and have a consensus price target of 486.50.

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS): Truist Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and an 18 price target. The shares trade in a 52-wk range of 7.23 – 15.71 and have a 17.86 consensus target price.

Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS): Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on the popular retailer and lifted the target price to 45 from 42. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 15.76-37.63 and has a 36.578 consensus price target.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON): BofA Securities raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and lifted the price target to 138 from 135. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 72.11 – 171.09 and has a consensus target price at 134.12.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

