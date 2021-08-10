Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 10 August, as follows:

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR): Bofa Securities upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Neutral. Shares trade in a 52-week range of 36.78 – 113.46.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN): DA Davidson resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 400 price target. Shares traded at 277 Monday, and trade in a 52-wk range of 208.00 – 429.54. The consensus price target is at 381.73.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG): Benchmark reiterated its Buy rating on the gambling and gaming giant and raised its price target to 70 from 64. The consensus target is at 70.41.

FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI): Stifel upgraded it to Buy from Hold and has a 32 price target. The consensus target is at 32.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA): Jefferies upgraded the EV maker’s stock to Buy from Hold and also raised the target price to 850. The consensus target is at 655.12.

