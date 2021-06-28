Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 28 June, as follows:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) UBS started coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a 66 price target. The consensus price is at 81.33. The stock has traded in a 52-wk range of 41.59 – 95.48.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Goldman Sachs raised the shares to Buy from Neutral and also raised the price target to 228 from 198. The consensus target is at 208.25. The stock has traded in a 52-wk range of 102.17 – 204. 91.

Newell Brands, Inc. (NYSE:NWL) UBS started coverage with a Buy rating and a 33 price target. The consensus target is at 27.89. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 14.81 – 30.10.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Craig Hallum started coverage on the company with a Buy rating and a 22 price target Vs 20.89 consensus target on the Street. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 8.25 – 22.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Moffett Nathanson started coverage of the popular video game company with a Buy rating and a 214 price target. The Street consensus is at 221.10. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 136.81 – 214.91.

Have a positive week, Keep the Faith!