InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

$AB $DOMA $DASH $LEVI $TEX

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 3 August , as follows:

AllianceBernstein Holdings L.P. (NYSE:AB): Citigroup upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and raised the target price to 54.50 from 44. That compares with a lower 46.14 consensus target.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMA): JMP Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 14 price target. No consensus target for the stock is available.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH): Gordon Haslet started the food delivery giant with a Buy rating and a 206 price target. That compares with the 175.47 consensus target.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI): Stifel started coverage of the famous jeans maker with a Buy rating and a 38 price target. The consensus price objective is at 34.88.

Terex Corp. (NYSE:TEX): Stifel raised the 55 price target to 62 while maintaining a Buy rating on the shares. The consensus target is at 57.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

