Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$AB $DOMA $DASH $LEVI $TEX

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 3 August , as follows:

AllianceBernstein Holdings L.P. (NYSE:AB): Citigroup upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and raised the target price to 54.50 from 44. That compares with a lower 46.14 consensus target.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMA): JMP Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 14 price target. No consensus target for the stock is available.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH): Gordon Haslet started the food delivery giant with a Buy rating and a 206 price target. That compares with the 175.47 consensus target.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI): Stifel started coverage of the famous jeans maker with a Buy rating and a 38 price target. The consensus price objective is at 34.88.

Terex Corp. (NYSE:TEX): Stifel raised the 55 price target to 62 while maintaining a Buy rating on the shares. The consensus target is at 57.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!