Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AOUT $MAC $PAYA $UFCS $NKTR

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 29 June, as follows:

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) BRiley Securities reiterated the firm’s Buy rating and raised the price target on the shares to 44 from 38. The consensus target on Wall Street is at 367. The 52-wk trading range for the stock is 12.24 to 35.20.

The Macerich, Inc. (NYSE:MAC) Deutsche Bank raised the commercial real estate giant to Buy from Hold and also raised the price target to 24 from 20 Vs the 14.61 consensus target across the Street. The shares have traded between 6.42 and 25.99 over the last 52 wks.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR): Stifel upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold and raised the price target to 24 from 22. The stock has a consensus price target of 31.10.

Paya Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Truist Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a 15 price target, 15.25 is the consensus. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of 8.99 to 15.

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sidoti raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and they have set a 38 price target. The consensus target is at 36.50. The 52-wk trading range is 18.83 to 36.40.

Have a positive day, Keep the Faith!