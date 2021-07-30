Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 30 July, as follows:

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA): Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating on the aerospace giant, noting that the company delivered near breakeven free cash flow in the Quarter despite a still substantially disrupted overall aerospace ecosystem and disrupted Boeing aircraft production cadence. The stock is on the Conviction List of Top stocks to buy and has a 304 price target. The consensus target is at 267.52.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHPT): DA Davidson started coverage with a Buy rating and a 30 price target. The consensus target is at 37.50.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS): This company continues to prove it can operate in any market environment. Shares have a consensus price target of 113.06.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR): Needham upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and has a 13 price target, the same as the consensus target.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE:RTX): Argus upgraded shares of the defense giant to Buy from Hold and has a 100 price target. The consensus target is at 98.59.

