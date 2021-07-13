Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 13 July, as follows:

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG): Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold and also raised the price target to 202 from 167. The consensus target price is at 175.13.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY): the future looks bright for this popular consumer electronics retailer. Shares recently closed at 110.86 and have a consensus price target at 125.02.

Convey Holding Parent Inc. (NYSE:CNVY): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a 21 price target. The stock had a recent IPO, so no consensus price target has been set. The shares have traded between 9.11 – 14.29 since the deal was priced. Monday’s last trade was reported at 9.78.

Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX): BofA Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Underperform and raised the price target to 52 from 45. The consensus target is at 49.40.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR): Goldman Sachs raised the shares from Hold to Buy with a 59 price target for the industrial leader. The consensus price target is at 55.71.

