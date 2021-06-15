19.5 C
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

$AUTL $CQP $CMG $DHX $WEN

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 15 June, as follows:

Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AUTL): Jefferies upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Hold and raised the price target to 12 from 6. The stock closed near 8, in a 52-wk range of 4.60 – 17.19. The consensus price target is at 14.78.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CQP): The Goldman Sachs upgrade to Buy from Neutral came with a 56 price target. The stock has a 52-wk trading range of 31.51 – 44.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG): Raymond James upgraded it to Strong Buy from Outperform and has an 1,800 price target. The consensus price target is 1,723.04. The 52-wk trading range is 971.00 – 1,579.52.

DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX): B. Riley Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 4.50 price target. The consensus analyst target is 4.75. The 52-wk trading range is 1.66 – 3.99.

Wendy’s Co. (NASDAQ:WEN): Northcoast raised its Neutral rating to Buy with a 30 price target. The consensus price target is 26.07, and the stock has a 52-wk trading range of 18.86 – 29.46.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

