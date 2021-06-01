12.2 C
Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 1 June, as follows:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD): Benchmark resumed coverage of the chip leader with a Buy rating and a 100 price target. The consensus target is at 104.48. 

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:JELD): Stifel started coverage of the shares with a Buy rating and a 34 price target. The consensus is at 32.22 and the shares closed Friday at 28.01.

Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ:NKLA): BTIG Research started the EV company’s stock with a Buy rating and an 18 price target. The consensus target is at 18.17.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG): BTIG Research started coverage with a Buy rating and a 40 price target. The consensus price objective is at 47.31.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO): Wall Street is getting excited about this shipping and logistics stock after a very strong Q-1 earnings report. Shares have a consensus price target of 157.86.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

