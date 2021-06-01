Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AMD $JELD $NKLA $PLUG $XPO

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 1 June, as follows:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD): Benchmark resumed coverage of the chip leader with a Buy rating and a 100 price target. The consensus target is at 104.48.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:JELD): Stifel started coverage of the shares with a Buy rating and a 34 price target. The consensus is at 32.22 and the shares closed Friday at 28.01.

Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ:NKLA): BTIG Research started the EV company’s stock with a Buy rating and an 18 price target. The consensus target is at 18.17.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG): BTIG Research started coverage with a Buy rating and a 40 price target. The consensus price objective is at 47.31.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO): Wall Street is getting excited about this shipping and logistics stock after a very strong Q-1 earnings report. Shares have a consensus price target of 157.86.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!