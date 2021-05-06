11.4 C
Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$XOM $NVMI $OII $POOL $UAA

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 6 May, as follows:

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM): DZ Bank raised the energy giant from Hold to Buy with a 67 price target. The consensus price objective is at 62.92.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI): Stifel upgraded it to Buy from Hold and also lifted the price target to 103. The posted consensus price target is at 99.17.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII): BofA Securities upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and has a 15 price target. The consensus target is at 13.77.

Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL): this pool maker saw a record Q-1. Shares have a consensus price target of 441.71.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA): UBS upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and raised the sports appeal leader’s price target to 36. The consensus price target $23.80. 

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary.   

