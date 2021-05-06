Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 6 May, as follows:

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM): DZ Bank raised the energy giant from Hold to Buy with a 67 price target. The consensus price objective is at 62.92.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI): Stifel upgraded it to Buy from Hold and also lifted the price target to 103. The posted consensus price target is at 99.17.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII): BofA Securities upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and has a 15 price target. The consensus target is at 13.77.

Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL): this pool maker saw a record Q-1. Shares have a consensus price target of 441.71.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA): UBS upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and raised the sports appeal leader’s price target to 36. The consensus price target $23.80.

