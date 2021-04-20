2.6 C
Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling
0
75

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 20 April, as follows:

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR): Citigroup upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and raised its price target to 100 from 88. FSLR is trading in a 52-wk range of 37.92 – 112.50 and has a consensus price target at 83.95.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): Mizuho raised price target to 148 from 129 as it upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral. The consensus target is at 146.13.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX): HC Wainwright reiterated it with a Buy rating and raised its price target to 89 from 79. The consensus target is at 75.33.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Jefferies upgraded its Hold rating to Buy, and raised its price target to 40 from 25. The consensus target is at 28.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)B Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating raising the price target to 49 from 41. The consensus target is at 39.00.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

