Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

$KOS $MDLA $MGM $OKTA $QRVO

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 23 February, as follows:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which raised the price target to 4.50. The consensus target for the small-cap energy company is 2.80.

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) was upgraded by Citigroup to Buy from Neutral, which hiked its price target to 64 from 40. The 52-wk trading range is 16.04 to 48.28, and the consensus price target is 43.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded at Argus from Hold to Buy with a 42 price target. The consensus price target is 33.21. Shares trade in a 52-wk range of $5.90 to $39.33.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) was initiated at Deutsche Bank at Buy with a 313 price target. The 52-wk trading range is 88.66 to $294.00. Analysts have a consensus price target at 267.17.

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO): the technical momentum should continue after recent earnings showed continued growth. Shares most recently closed at 172.28 and have a consensus price target of 190.50.

