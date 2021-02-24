Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$KOS $MDLA $MGM $OKTA $QRVO

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 23 February, as follows:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which raised the price target to 4.50. The consensus target for the small-cap energy company is 2.80.

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) was upgraded by Citigroup to Buy from Neutral, which hiked its price target to 64 from 40. The 52-wk trading range is 16.04 to 48.28, and the consensus price target is 43.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded at Argus from Hold to Buy with a 42 price target. The consensus price target is 33.21. Shares trade in a 52-wk range of $5.90 to $39.33.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) was initiated at Deutsche Bank at Buy with a 313 price target. The 52-wk trading range is 88.66 to $294.00. Analysts have a consensus price target at 267.17.

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO): the technical momentum should continue after recent earnings showed continued growth. Shares most recently closed at 172.28 and have a consensus price target of 190.50.

